Lamberi accident: Police registers case against bus driver

STATE TIMES NEWS
NOWSHERA: Police has
registered a case against driver of the ill-fated bus which met with the
accident on 2nd January, 2020, killing 10 and injuring 37 passengers
near Lamberi. The driver of the bus identified as Sarvar Khan alias Shukru,
resident of Bafliaz, district Poonch managed to abscond from the spot in
injured condition and reached Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Jammu.
The conductor of the bus also got injured in accident and has been admitted in
hospital.
According to reports, the
overloaded bus went out of the control due to over speeding. Police has held
the driver responsible for accident and registered a case against him.
The bodies of two
passengers, which could not be identified the other day, have now been
identified as Saqeeb Mohd, son of Mohd Akhtar, resident of Gambhir Muglan,
Manjakote and Tarlochan Singh, son of Balbir Singh, resident of Tarn Taran,
Amritsar. The bodies have been handed over to family members for last rites.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Would love to do more realistic films with Ranveer: Deepika Padukone on ”83′
Farhan Akhtar is ready to box in first look from ‘Toofan’
Hope we won’t have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors to see change: Deepika
Didn’t want to do surface-level scream fest with ‘Ghost Stories’: Zoya Akhtar
Take pride in recognition of my profession: Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke Award
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper