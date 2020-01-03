Lamberi accident: Police registers case against bus driver

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: Police has registered a case against driver of the ill-fated bus which met with the accident on 2nd January, 2020, killing 10 and injuring 37 passengers near Lamberi. The driver of the bus identified as Sarvar Khan alias Shukru, resident of Bafliaz, district Poonch managed to abscond from the spot in injured condition and reached Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Jammu. The conductor of the bus also got injured in accident and has been admitted in hospital.

According to reports, the overloaded bus went out of the control due to over speeding. Police has held the driver responsible for accident and registered a case against him.

The bodies of two passengers, which could not be identified the other day, have now been identified as Saqeeb Mohd, son of Mohd Akhtar, resident of Gambhir Muglan, Manjakote and Tarlochan Singh, son of Balbir Singh, resident of Tarn Taran, Amritsar. The bodies have been handed over to family members for last rites.