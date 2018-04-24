Lal Singh reiterates CBI probe to clear ‘doubts’ in Kathua case

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP leader Lal Singh, who resigned from the state cabinet after raising questions about the police action in Kathua rape and murder case, on Monday reiterated his demand for a CBI probe in the matter.

Singh has launched a campaign in Jammu region to bat for a CBI probe and has taken out rallies in Jammu, Kathua, Samba areas drawing huge crowds in support of his demand.

Please do not focus on any other thing than a CBI probe. I continue to demand a CBI probe as there is need to clear the doubt arising due to media reports and the probe in which the people here have been defamed , Singh told reporters here.

Media and others have done a lot of damage to “the reputation of the Dogras of Jammu” as something or the other keeps appearing everyday, he said.

After the accused themselves raised the demand for a narcotic test before the judge, the case has got a new twist. So we dont want there should be any discrimination against anyone while the actual culprits get scot free,” the former minister said.

Taking a pot-shot at the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP government, he asked what was the problem in ordering a CBI probe unless they have something to hide. Do you think the CBI will do something else?” he asked.

Lakhs of Dogra people of Jammu are demanding a CBI probe but it was being denied to them by this government, he said alleging “suppression” of minority Dogras of Jammu.

Kashmiri Migrants came to this place after fleeing Valley in wake of militancy and people here accepted them, Singh said. Then Kashmiri Muslims came here and settled here, we did not have any problem and people from other hilly parts of Jammu came here and we accepted them, he said.

“Now Rohingyas Muslims (who are outsiders), are being thrusted upon us , he said.

Rohingyas have been given licenses, they have been rehabilitated here but nobody is listening to us, Singh said while pointing to the demographic changes in Jammu.