Lal Singh holds Justice March, demands CBI probe in Rassana case

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister, Ch Lal Singh on Thursday took out a justice march demanding Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and narco test in the Rassana case.

Led by Ch Lal Singh, former MLA Kanta Andotra, students and members of civil society assembled at Indira Chowk and took out a rally to garner support in the Rassana rape and murder case. The rally passed through Raghunath Bazaar and culminated back at the starting point.

Speaking on the occasion, Ch Lal Singh emphasised that he would take this agitation to a logical end with the support of Jammu people. He sought that CBI enquiry should be ordered immediately as the people of Jammu were not satisfied with the probe conducted by State’s Crime Branch.

The former minister asked the people of Jammu to get ready for intensifying the agitation for the cause of Dogras.

The participants also demanded CBI probe in the Rassana rape case to untangle the conspiracy behind the Crime Branch probe conducted by the State Government.

They said that some unscrupulous elements misled the investigation and tried to represent Dogras of Jammu in bad light.