Lal Draman Festival: DDC seeks cooperation for event’s success

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: In order to ensure maximum participation of people from all the panchayats and blocks, Deputy Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode today convened a meeting with all the stakeholders and sought their cooperation towards ensuring successful conduct of the event.

During the meeting, DDC informed the participants about their role and responsibilities in conducting the “tourism cum grameen mela” in successful manner which aims at strengthening the potential of area as a tourist destination.

DDC discussed all the programs and activities with the participants which are going to be held during the mela.

The officers present during the meeting were BDO Kahara Athar Amin Zargar, overall supervisor of the event, BDO Bhaderwah Phulail Singh, BDO Marmat Yasir Wani and other officials of district administration.