Lal Chowk should be painted in Tricolour: Shiv Sena

JAMMU: Shiv Sena Bala Sahib Thackery on Friday staged protest against the arrest of Shiv Sena activists while hosting the National Flag at Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

Led by State President, Dimpy Kohli, the activists assembled in front of Press Club Jammu and raised slogans against the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti.

While addressing media persons here, General Secretary, Manish Sahni lambasted the government for detaining the Shiv Sena activists while unfurling Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

“Is there any crime to hoist the National Flag at Lal Chowk, does it hurt the sentiment of public and why the government has stopped the Shiv Sena leaders to unfurl the National Flag by imposing Section 144,” Sahni questioned and asked the government to immediately resign for killing the constitutional rights of the general public. He also appealed to the Supreme Court to interfere and punish those who are playing politics with Tri-Colour.

Sahni mentioned that in 1948 the First Prime Minister of India, Pt Jawar Lal Nehru hoisted the National flag at Lal Chowk, Srinagar, in the presence of Prime Minister of State, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. Now on what pretext the former Chief Minister and MP, Dr Farooq Abdullah dared Centre to hoist Tricolour at Lal Chowk. He also criticized the political parties for are using the National Flag for their personnel benefits.

Sahni demanded that the historical Lal Chowk should be painted in the colour of Tricolour to stop politicising this issue.

Working President Ashwani Gupta, Senior Vice President Rajeev Bhandari, Spokesman Rakesh Kak, Nathpal Chowdary, Raj Singh, Pawan Singh, Raju Salaria, Sanjeev Sharma, Mangar Kalotra, Mahesh Kumar, Charanjeet, Ashwani Sharma, Raju Sharma and Suman Lori were also present.