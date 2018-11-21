Lakshay of JKPS Panjtirthi shines in National Chess C’ship

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Seventh National Amateur Chess Championship 2018 was held at DLF Galleria Jalandhar from November 10 to 16, 2018.
Lakshay Choudhary of Class 3rd of JK Public School (JKPS) Panjtirthi also participated and scored three points in the championship.
The Principal of JKPS Panjtirthi, Suman Banbah appreciated the efforts of the Jakian.
The principal remarked, “Your talent is God’s gift to you.
What you do with it, is your gift back to God”. She further said, “Success is a vehicle which moves on a wheel called hard work but the journey is impossible without the fuel called self confidence.”
