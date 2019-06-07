LAHDC welcomes Gya students on returning from France

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: The students of Government Middle School Gya were accorded a rousing reception after they returned from a month long cultural tour of France.

The reception was hosted by LAHDC, Leh. Deputy Chairman LAHDC Leh Gyal P Wangyal led the proceedings of the function at Council Secretariat on Friday.

EC Health, Tsering Samdup, EC, Agriculture Phuntsog Stanzin, Councilor Igoo, Tsering Paldan, Joint Director Education, Tashi Dolma, Stanzin Gya, sponsors, teachers, parents, youth members of Gya, Sarpanch and Goba of Gya were also present.

Gyal Wangyal said that it was a great opportunity for the students of a government school to visit different cities of France showcasing Ladakh’s cultural glimpses and earning name and fame for Ladakh.

He said that Gya School has set an example for rest of government schools and proved that government schools are not behind to anyone.

After participating in one month educational tour in such a developed country, there should a positive change in all the touring students and teachers, Gyal said and added that its benefit should further percolate to other students who did not get opportunity to tour France.

Gyal P Wangyal appreciated the initiatives of Stanzin Gya in realising the tour for the students and said that it is a great contribution as well as a token of love for the children of his native village.

Stanzin Gya extended gratitude to LAHDC for organising a grand reception to the students of Gya and said that such gesture would encourage the students of government schools.

Stanzin also mentioned the generosity of sponsors who have ensured the tour.

Sharing the experience of tour, a student said that France has a sound and practical educational system with rich infrastructure.

“Traffic sense and rules in France are amazing but the menace of taking alcohol and smoking among the ladies and keeping the elderly people in isolation in old age home is depressing”, he said.

A teacher who was accompanied with the students on France tour said that they have earned all the expenditure money by presenting cultural shows in different cities.

The Joint Director Education Ladakh, Tashi Dolma said that it was a fantastic exposure tour for the students of a Govt school and urged that best educational practices whatever they observed in France should be replicated at local level besides scaling up to other schools.

Students of government schools have comparatively bigger opportunities of holistic development, Tashi Dolma said and added that government schools are absolutely not lacking in any field of education.

Earlier, the Councilor of area Tsering Paldan in his welcome address complemented the students and their team for successful completion of France tour.

He said that it has largely benefitted the students to open up their knowledge horizon. Paldan appreciated Stanzin Gya, Wangchuk Secmor, Wangyal Jet, headmaster and teaching staff of Gya School, Youth Association of Gya, Sarpanch, Goba and parents for their wholehearted support and assistance in making the tour a grand success.

It is pertinent to mention that on the initiative of acclaimed filmmaker Stanzin Gya, 17 students and nine adults including five teachers, the area Councillor, one interpreter and two musicians toured different cities of France for 36 days starting from May 1 till June 5, 2019.

During this tour, they showcased different cultural activities of Ladakh in different cities of France. In the same way, students from France showed great interest to visit Ladakh to present their cultural heritage and also to learn art, culture, agriculture and customs from Ladakh.

This tour has not only brought students together but has further strengthened the already friendly relation between the two nations. Efforts will be made to make this programme a regular feature in future also between the school children of the two countries.