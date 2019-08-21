LAHDC Leh settles Pangong land-dispute

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Acting on the directions of Supreme Court to remove illegal tourism related units from banks of Pangong lake and in wake of land encroached by locals in the area, the LAHDC Leh amicably settled two-year old land-dispute aroused along Pangong lake.

In this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of CEC, LAHDC Leh, Gyal P Wangyal at the Council Secretariat on August 9, which was attended by Tsering Sandup, Deputy Chairman LAHDC Leh; Phuntsog Stanzin EC (Agri), Mumtaz Hussain EC (Minority), Konchok Stanzin EC (Education), Chering Dorje (Ex-MLC), Sachin Kumar, CEO LAHDC Leh and Rigzin Spalgon, SDM Durbuk.

To convey the decision taken by the Council regarding Pangong rehabilitation to people of the area, the Deputy Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Tsering Samdup, EC Education Stanzin Konchok, SDM Durbuk Rigzen Spalgon and Tehsildar Durbuk visited Pangong area and informed them about the decision taken in the interest of people by the Council.

As per Council’s decision, all those residents, whose names have not been included in the list of beneficiaries, who received plot either at Lukung or Spangmik, need to be verified by the Revenue Department.

The concerned Sarpanch i.e., Maan-Pangong A&B shall be provided 5-Kanal of land each with a condition that they, must further lease out the same to resettle camp-owners from Durbuk Sub-Division, whose camps were demolished during anti-encroachment drive. The cancelled Nautor of Spangmic village may be changed into Abadi Deh as per the Land Revenue Act. Further, the cancelled Nautor land available after changing into Abadi Deh shall be allotted back to respective villagers under Nautor provision subject to fulfilling of all conditions. The Revenue Department shall monitor compliance of conditions under Nautor for at least three years.

Recalling Pangong issue since 2017 followed by disputes and demolition drives, Dy Chairman Sandup said that present Council is always with people of Pangong area to protect their economic interests. To make newly-allotted land more profitable to people, the LAHDC Leh is actively working on a master plan for Pangong, which would be implemented strictly in order to protect the sanctity of lake, its environment in a eco-friendly way, he added. He further urged people to keep the surroundings of lake neat and clean by playing an active role in implementation of recently launched project Tsang-da at Pangong.

EC Konchok Stanzin, who is also the area Councilor, assured people that left-out families, whose names were not included in the list of beneficiaries would also get their due share. He also assured people for proper allotment of land gradually to individuals, so that they can avail loans and other benefits against the land.

Later, Deputy Chairman and EC visited Project Tsang-da Centre at Pangong and urged people to keep lake and its surrounding neat and clean which is very important to attract maximum tourists for economic upliftment of locals.

The team also inspected Medical Sub-centre Spangmik and Primary Health Centre Tangtse and enquired about status of medicare facilities and availability of medicines at the centre.