LAHDC Leh organises walk-in recruitment

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: District Administration, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh (LAHDC) Leh in association with Emporium Training Consultancy Private Limited Kolkata organised one-day walk in recruitment drive here at its Officers Club.

The representatives from Spice Jet Airlines and Hotel Oberoi Mumbai participated in the drive, where a total of 110 job aspirants appeared in the interview.

During the drive, The Oberoi Mumbai recruited 12 candidates for its various departments like food and beverage services, housekeeping and front office. The selected candidates were issued on spot offer letters along with the joining dates.

Likewise, Spice Jet shortlisted 11 female candidates for its cabin crew job role. The final round of the candidates will be conducted at Emporium Skill Centre in Jammu by the end of April.

For availing more of such opportunities, the aspiring unemployed youth are advised to visit District Employment and Counseling Centre LAHDC Leh.