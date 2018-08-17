LAHDC Leh adopts Ladakh Heritage Policy

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh on Friday constituted Ladakh Heritage Committee / Heritage Conservation Committee (Leh Old Town) to adopt Ladakh Heritage Policy for Leh district to ensure preservation, conservation and promotion of Ladakh’s rich cultural heritage and values including both tangible and intangible in an organised and institutionalised way.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, Leh, Dorjey Motup. EC for Agriculture Tsering Wangdus, EC for Animal and Sheep Mumtaz Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Leh, Avny Lavasa, ADC Leh, Moses Kunzang, HoDs of allied departments and members National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Himalayan Cultural Heritage Foundation (HCHF), Tibet Heritage Fund / Leh Old Town Initative (LOTI) and LAMO attended the meeting.

The main purpose for adopting heritage policy for Ladakh is to set policy guidelines, regulations and monitoring for conservation, renovation and innovation of cultural heritage sites and monuments in Ladakh so that no NGO or individual could ruin the century old heritage or hurt the cultural values of Ladakh in the name of conservation. The other objective for constituting apex body of Ladakh Heritage Committee is to extend heritage conservation in entire district and explore funding agencies for NGOs which are very active in Leh since many decades.

CEC Dorjey Motup appreciated the endeavour of all the NGOs working in Leh for preservation and conservation of Ladakhi culture and heritage and assured all possible support from Council in future.

Earlier, Professor Tashi Dawa, Member INTACH gave a detail presentation about the need, purpose and objectives of Ladakh Heritage Policy followed by presentation of Yutaka Hirako of LOTI on declaration of ‘Leh Old Town Heritage Zone’.