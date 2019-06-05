LAHDC Kargil delegation meets Governor

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A delegation of Councillors of the LAHDC, Kargil, comprising Phunchok Tashi, Stanzin Lakpa, Stanzin Chosgyal, Stanzin Jigmat, former Councillor Sonam Namgyal and Lobzang Tsetan, Head Lama Karsha Monastery and Lama Tashi, met Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Tuesday.

The delegation apprised Governor about various developmental issues of Kargil and extended an invitation to him to participate in the two-day Karsha Gonpa Festival, which will be celebrated from July 30 to 31, 2019.