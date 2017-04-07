Lady bank executive hangs herself to death; suicide note names colleagues

STATE TIMES NEWS

SOPORE: A 30-year-old Assistant Manager of HDFC Bank posted in its Sopore Branch allegedly committed suicide on Thursday morning by hanging herself at her residence in the town.

“The suicide note has pointed fingers on some of her colleagues working in HDFC Bank,” police said, adding “The case is under investigation and after verifying facts and corroborating the evidences the legal action will taken against all those found guilty under offences of abetment to suicide.”

Nyala Khan (name changed) was working in HDFC Bank as Assistant Manager in Sopore town for the past two years. Her body was found hanging by her mother this morning. The incident shocked the town as the report spread like wild fire.

Police parties along with forensic experts rushed to the deceased’s house. After postmortem, the body was handed over to family for last rites. FIR 174/17 has been registered at Sopore Police Station while inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC have been initiated to ascertain the circumstances which forced her to take this extreme step.

Meanwhile, police has summoned some employees of HDFC Bank to record their statements while investigators are also scrutinizing her belongings in her office and at her home to gather more evidences before taking any legal action against her colleagues in the bank.

Sources informed that some senior officers from the HDFC’s corporate office in Mumbai have also reached Srinagar.