Ladakhi transporters demand removal of vintage clause

TSEWANG RIGZIN

LEH: Transporters of Leh and Kargil under the banner of All Ladakh Transport Association (ALTA) took out a rally here on Tuesday seeking removal of vintage clause imposed on civil transporters for operation of Civil Hired Transport (CHT) contract with the army in Ladakh region.

Led by ALTA Chairman, transporters met the Deputy Commissioner Leh, Avny Lavasa and presented a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister. They also called on the CEC, LAHDC, Leh Dorjay Motup and apprised him of the problems being faced by transporters of Leh.

“The CEC and DC both gave us a patient hearing and assured to take up the issue with concerned higher authorities,” ALTA Chairman Dorjay Angchuk told STATE TIMES.

Transporters alleged that the vintage clause has been causing irreparable losses to the transporters community of Leh and Kargil.

“The vintage clause restricts vehicles from plying on road beyond six years in case of light vehicles, ten years in case of buses, and 12 years in case of load carriers. We want the vintage clause be removed from the agreement,” the memorandum reads. It added that Government of Jammu & Kashmir legally allows plying of vehicles on road up to 25 years under Jammu & Kashmir Motor Vehicle Act.

Talking about the problems of transport community, President Ladakh Transport Cooperative Society Mohd Shafi Lasu, while speaking at the protest rally, cautioned the army and the district administration that if transporters’ issue is not resolved within few days, they would call for an indefinite strike throughout Ladakh region.

Transporters sought for a permanent waiver of aforesaid clause as they argued that buses, trucks and taxis in Ladakh are on the road only for 120 days a year on an average, whereas in the plains transport vehicles remain on road for 365 days.

Since the imposing of vintage clause to the CHT in the army, transporters of Leh and Kargil under the banner of All Ladakh Transport Association had been approaching the then Defence Ministers of India, Manohar Parikar and Arun Jaitly for removal of vintage clause imposed against the civil transport vehicles being hired and engaged on Army duty.

Accordingly the Ministry of Defence had reportedly issued waiver letter to the 14 Corps during two financial years, one in the month of March 2016 and another in March 2017.

ALTA claimed that in spite of assurance given by Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitaraman to the ALTA delegation which met her at Delhi in January 2018, the vintage waiver letter is still in pipeline with the Ministry of Defence.

Ladakhi transporters plead to Government of India that Ladakh being a frontier and tribal region of India, the vintage clause be deleted from the guidelines of Civil Hired Transport contract with the 14 Corps care of 56 APO from the year 2019 onward and they suggested that for the current year the vintage clause be waived off. Transporters also pleaded that the system of negotiation with local transporters as per the Defence Ministry special standing order 1989 be maintained.