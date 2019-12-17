Ladakhi students call off hunger-strike conditionally; warn to resume on Dec 18

Tsewang Rigzin

LEH: The hunger-strike of students in Leh was called off here on Monday afternoon on the condition that same would be resumed on December 18, if students will not receive a written assurance from the Member Parliament Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, as agreed on Sunday.

A number of representatives from different students’ unions under the banner of Students Organisation of Unified Ladakh (SOUL) have launched a hunger strike since December 12 demanding Sixth Schedule for Ladakh. The students were on hunger strike despite freezing cold weather of Leh and many were hospitalised. “We have been in one voice demanding Sixth Schedule for Ladakh to safeguard Ladakh’s environment, identity, culture and job opportunities,” SOUL President, Rigzin Dorjay said while addressing media.

He further said that MP Ladakh has promised to provide them a written assurance but the same is still awaited. “We are still waiting. Students would be forced to resume the strike if a written assurance is not received within days. We request all religious, political and social organisations to join our protest demanding protection of the heritage and culture passed on by our forefathers,” student leader Stanzin Tsetan said.

President All Ladakh Students Association Jammu, President Ladakh Students Welfare Society Delhi and representatives of Students Union of Nubra and EJM Degree College were also present on the occasion.

MP Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal visited the students on Sunday and requested them to call off their strike assuring that he would keep no stone unturned to ensure safeguarding of Ladakh’s ecology, culture and distinct identity. He also assured students of providing a written assurance in this regard. He was accompanied by CEC, LAHDC Leh, Gyal P Wangyal besides others.

Responding to the demand of Sixth Schedule, MP Ladakh said that along with advantages, Sixth Schedule also has many disadvantages for Ladakh and hence it needs to be studied properly before demanding the same.

Regarding protection of Ladakh’s land, the MP claimed that nothing will happen to Ladakh’s land as all land comes under the power of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) as per LAHDC Act. Namgyal further alleged that the issue has been flared up politically by some vested interests in view of LAHDC elections in 2020.

Ladakhis have been demanding Sixth Schedule on ground as Ladakh constitutes more than 95 per cent tribal population and the demand already stands recommended to the Home Ministry by the National Commission for Schedule Tribe (NCST).