Ladakh Tour Operators visit Siachen Base Camp

Tsewang Rigzin

LEH: Few weeks after the Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh announced opening of Siachen glacier for domestic tourists, a delegation of All Ladakh Tour Operators Association (ALTOA) carried out a three-day visit to Nubra upto Siachen Base Camp to access the need and requirements, before tourists are permitted to visit the area.

“We met people of different villages and public representatives to discuss various issues besides exchanging ideas. We held meetings with locals at Sumoor, Panamik, Charasa and Tongstet,” President ALTOA, Tsetan Angchuk told media persons at Press Club Leh on Tuesday.

He expressed gratitude towards Government of India to open Siachen glacier for tourists and hoped that formal notification in this regard would also be issued soon by the Government.

Angchuk further said that this side of Nubra, which was earlier restricted for tourism, has a lot of potential as the valley has Karakoram range on one side and Saltro range on other besides ancient trek route to Central Asia and some very important peaks like Rimo and Saser.

ALTOA member, Tsultim Dorjay said that the area has a lot of places to explore. “The place is also apt for holding educational exposure tours, as there are plants like Juniper and various other sites of religious significance. Connectivity of road, internet and mobile services need to be improved and strengthened,” he added.

ALTOA Executive member, Delex Namgyal informed that the organisation is aiming to empower locals by promoting home-stays besides enhancing responsible and sustainable tourism.

“Keeping in view the fragility of area, ALTOA feels that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) needs to be formulated among all stakeholders before the area is actually opened for tourism,” he maintained.