Ladakh scribes celebrate National Press Day

LEH: National Press Day was celebrated in Ladakh with media persons pledging for free, fair and fearless journalism to help building a new and healthy society in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

At Leh the day was celebrated in the office of the Press Club Leh (PCL) under the chairmanship of PCL President Morup Stanzin.

Talking about the significance of the day, Morup Stanzin said that the day marks the presence of an independent and responsible press in India as per the freedom of press enshrined in the Constitution of India.

He congratulated all media persons who function in Ladakh despite limited resources and many other problems. Stanzin also lauded the integrity of the journalists working across Ladakh region.

PCL General Secretary Tsewang Rigzin said that media persons of Ladakh have an image and special place in the hearts of millions of people in the country for the integrity and sincerity shown by them and he hoped that this legacy will be carried forward by all journalists in future in the new Ladakh under the ambit of Union Territory status. Among others Vice President PCL Nissar Hussien was also present on the occasion.

Similarly, President Press Club Kargil Ladakh also celebrated the day in Kargil under the chairmanship of its President Hosain Ibn Khalo. Khalo reportedly briefed about the performances of Press Club and highlighted the role of media in Ladakh in general and Kargil in particular on the first National Press Day celebration.

Spokesperson of the Press Club Murtaza Fazili briefed about the role of Ladakh based journalists in giving voices to the voiceless and also spoke about the challenges faced by the Journalists in the tough terrain of Ladakh.