Ladakh School Olympics begins

LEH: Ladakh School Olympics (LSO), 2019 was declared open by CEC, LAHDC, Leh Gyal P Wangyal who was the Chief Guest on the occasion during the inaugural function amidst a huge gathering of participating students and spectators at Leh Polo Ground on Wednesday.

The lighting of Olympic lamp was performed by Stanzin Phuntsok, Speed Skating player and Tashi Dolkar and Chimet Dolkar, Ice Hockey players who represented India at International level.

The LSO flag was hoisted by Tashi Lhadol, Marathon runner at national level and the LSO oath was administered by Rigzin Nurboo, Ice Hockey Player representing Indian Men’s team at international level.

EC Agriculture Phuntsog Stanzin, EC Minorities Mumtaz Hussain, Div Com Ladakh Saugat Biswas, DC, Leh Avny Lavasa, SSP Leh Sargun Shukla, Councilors, MCL President Dr. Ishey Namgial, District Officers, staff and PETs of DYSS Office were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the CEC said that the launch of Khelo India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided a great platform to the youth in the country to excel in sports and Ladakh School Olympics is also motivated by Khelo India.

He appreciated Avny Lavasa and the district officers for all their efforts in managing and organizing the four days sports event despite many challenges.

He said that the increase in students participation by almost double numbers from last year proves the popularity of LSO among students and credited DC, Leh for her leadership and DYS&S Department for their endeavour in promoting sports.

He disclosed that Kiran Rijiju, Sports Minister, GoI will be attending the closing ceremony of LSO, 2019 which in itself would be a great encouragement to sports fraternity and students.

CEC made a mention of Ladakhi girls and boys excelling in various sports like Ice-Hockey, Marathon, Football, Cricket and Archery at State, national and even international levels.

He asserted that events like LSO will motivate and provide great opportunity to the students to explore their sporting talent and excel at national and international levels. He spoke about the archery equipments provided in different government schools to train the children at young age.

He suggested each PET to adopt one student to get trained in particular sport. He wished the organizers and participating students for a successful conduct of the 4 days sports event.

Gyal urged the students to take defeat and victory in same spirit and to learn through interactions while maintaining discipline.

CEO/DC, Leh Avny Lavasa in her speech informed that as compare to last year’s figure of 1800 students, this time 2900 students got registered to participate in LSO, 2019.

She added that this year there are nine sporting events including judo, boxing, badminton, table tennis, archery, volleyball, cricket, track & field and river rafting which is introduced this year with 28 teams to expose students to new experience.

She said that the games are being played at 5 different venues including Indoor Stadium Leh, Boxing Hall near Handicraft Office Leh, NDS Stadium, Open Stadium near Spituk and near Sangam for River Rafting.

DYSS Officer Tsering Tashi presented the vote of thanks followed by a friendly tug of war match played between members of Hill Council and District Officers in which the former won the match. An exhibition volleyball match of boys and girls was also played. Besides, a scintillating cultural performance was presented by students of MIMC School, Govt Girls Hr. Sc. School, Leh and SOS, TCV, Leh.