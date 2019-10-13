Ladakh MP gets Suryadatta National Integration Award 2019

STATE TIMES NEWS

PUNE: Suryadatta Education Foundation (SEF) has conferred Suryadatta National Integration Award 2019 upon Member Parliament Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal during his first visit to Pune for his significant contribution in nation building through series of initiatives he has taken inside and outside Ladakh.

The Suryadatta National Integration Award 2019 was conferred upon Namgyal in presence of Dr Nitin Karmalkar Vice Chancellor of Pune University, Dnyaneshwar Mulay Member of Human Rights Commission, Girish Bapat Member of Parliament of Pune Constituency and other important dignitaries at Maharashtra Sahityakala Prasarini Sabha in Pune.

On the auspicious occasion, stalwarts from different fields, who have contributed / rendered their selfless services in the respective fields for the growth of the nation / enrichment of the society, were felicitated. The young MP from Ladakh hailed the government’s decision to give Ladakh Union Territory status like Chandigarh. Namgyal’s fiery speech in the Lok Sabha won him praise from the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other lawmakers. He became the first Ladakhi to trend with more than one lakh tweets mentioning him.

His followers on his Twitter handle who were less than 4,000 before his speech multiplied almost 100 times to become 330,000.