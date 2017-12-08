Ladakh Film Society conducts seminar on filmmaking

TSEWANG RIGZIN

LEH: The Ladakh Film Society (LFS) on Thursday organised a seminar on media, film and television in the Lotsava Auditorium of the J and K Cultural Academy Leh.

Ladakhi filmmakers, who attended the course in digital cinematography, expressed the need for such courses in future also so that they get opportunities to excel in their fields.

CEC, LAHDC, Leh, Dr Sonam Dawa, who chaired the seminar, said that it was an effort to help Ladakhi filmmakers to provide opportunity in excelling in the field of filmmaking. He appreciated actor Phuntsok Ladakhi for conceiving the idea of the course and initiating it by coordinating it with FTII and LAHDC.

CEC said the LAHDC has earmarked some funds under the Arts and Culture Head of the District Plan which would be judiciously used for the promotion and preservation of Ladakh’s rich cultural heritage in consultation with experts in different spheres culture.

Sharing their experiences from the course, filmmaker Rinchen Namgyal said it was very fruitful course and they learn a lot about setting right ISO, lighting and aperture for making films professionally. An aspirant in filmmaking Sonam Wangchuk and filmmaker Tsewang Dorjay Chakzot also shared their experiences and requested LAHDC to conduct such course in future also.

Morup Namgyal raised the issue of defunct state of Leh Doordarshan Kendra and sought intervention of LAHDC and other Ladakhi leaders to make it functional so that Ladakhi filmmakers could showcase their talent on DD Leh.

President Ladakh Media and Culture Society, Leh, Reverence Dechan Chamga and Deputy Director Doordarshan Jailesh Singh Jaikhar also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier President LFS, Tsering Sonam Sopari briefed about mission and activities of the society while actor Phunsok Ladakhi presented vote of thanks while singing a stanza from his new song which he is composing on pride of being Ladakhi.

Executive Councilor Mumtaz Hussain, Executive Councilor Tsering Angdus Khanpo Konchok Phanday and members from film fraternity and media were also present on the occasion.