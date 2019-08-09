Ladakh festival from Sept 1

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: The Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, LAHDC Leh, Sachin Kumar Vaishya finalised arrangements for Ladakh festival 2019, scheduled to be held from September 1 to September 4, 2019.

While chairing a meeting, the ADDC Leh, Moses Kunzang informed that Ladakh festival will be held from September 1 to September 4, 2019 and cultural glimpses of Ladakh including Monastic Mask Dances, Thangka exhibition, archery competition, polo matches, handicraft and handloom exhibitions would be major attractions of the festival. He briefed the committees of their tasks and responsibilities. He urged the officers to perform their roles efficiently, for the success of the festival.

To give an added festive colour and flavour to Ladakh festival, Sachin Kumar stressed on beautification and decoration of main venues and Leh market. He asked the concerned committee for advance and wide publicity of Ladakh festival to attract maximum participation of foreign and domestic tourists, which, he said, is the ultimate objective of the festival.

To give a new look to the festival, few suggestions like opening of a selfie-point with Ladakhi outfit for tourists, invitation to few Foreign Diplomats to attend the festival, enhanced hospitality and arrangement of separate enclosures for tourists at the venues were put forth by various stakeholders attending the meeting.