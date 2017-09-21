Ladakh Festival 2017 commences

By Tsewang Rigzin

LEH: The three-day Ladakh Festival began on Wednesday with the inaugural cultural procession starting from Chhubi and marching through the main Bazaar which finally culminated at historic Polo Ground with an impressive function where Corps Commander HQ 14 Corps Lt General S.K. Upadhya, who was chief guest on the occasion, declared the festival open.

Executive Councilors and Councilors of LAHDC Leh, district officers and political party leaders were among the prominent present on the occasion. Lt General S.K. Upadhya, while admiring Ladakh’s pristine beauty and its rich cultural heritage, appreciated the organisers of the festival. He advised tourists to make best use of the stay in Ladakh, enjoy the festival and go back with sweet memories of Ladakh.

Earlier, while welcoming guests and tourists, Director Tourism Kashmir Mahmood A Shah said that the Department of Tourism supported Ladakh’s tourism industry to grow through different schemes and subsidies. He termed completion of beautification of Leh town as an eco-friendly intervention. While talking about fragile ecology of the region, Shah informed that the guideline of the High Court envisages that any hotel which has more than 19 rooms has to have sewerage treatment plant (STP). While presenting vote of thanks Additional Deputy Commissioner Leh Moses Kunzang briefed about Ladakh festival.

The three-day festival includes Archery Competition, Handicraft Exhibition, Mask Dance, Polo Match, Ladakhi Folk Ensemble, Traditional and Contemporary Painting Exhibition by J and K Cultural Academy, Music Concert, Photo Exhibition and Traditional Food Festival.

The Ladakh Festival is being organised by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh in collaboration with the J and K Tourism Department as an endeavour to lengthen the tourist season in Ladakh.