LACK OF WILL

The Supreme Court has demonstrated time and again its will to come to the aid of citizens by delivering them from a clutch of threats. Its recent ruling banning noisy, toxic firecrackers can be cited as one example of a deliverance that was intended which some how remained hardly implemented and Jammu was no exception. No doubt such ruling has impact on the festivity celebration especially days like Diwali but keeping the growing air and sound pollution and deteriorating air quality in mind the Apex Court rulings hold more grounds. The consequences of such institutional pussyfooting are there for all to see. In Jammu there was no dip in cracker bursting and selling. Hardly has any case on complaints of noisy celebrations recorded by the police that went beyond the hours fixed by the Court; the air quality in the city changed from healthy to hazardous, indicating a frightening deterioration. The picture across metropolitan India, including the capital city, was not very encouraging either. Pollution – it has various forms – happens to be one of the major killers in India. Several laws are in place to check the contagion. The Courts have had to intervene repeatedly in the matter. Awareness campaigns are held routinely to sensitise the public discourse. Yet, as was evident this Diwali, none of these interventions seems to be making a difference. Administrative laxity must be held responsible for this failure. There is, however, an explanation for this inertia as well. The administrative agencies – the police are an example – cannot budge without a nod from their political masters. These transgressions were especially common in the suburban areas where the administrative writ is known to run sporadically on festive occasions is looked upon as a shield to thwart both law and law-

keepers.