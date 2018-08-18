Lack of teachers in Govt Middle Schools

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

A government middle school in a remote village Kanna Chargal, Mawali in Jammu District is in dire need of attention as few teachers are posted there for students. The school located in the said village, 15 kilometers from Jammu city has been facing the staff shortage for a very long time despite having repeated requests to the concerned ZEO and CEO Jammu but till date no teacher is deputed.

The residents said the shortage of teaching staff has become a big hurdle for education of children, especially the girls. Most students belong to Gujjar community. One of the lady teacher was posted to this school but due to high approach, the said teacher cancelled her transfer to other place. This happens oftenly to this school.

They further said that the problem is not solved or listened by any authority including DC Jammu for the last many years. We request all authorities to post the required teaching staff to this school else our students along with parents will come out on roads, the consequences leading may be on Govt. itself.

Jamat Ali

(Ex-Panch)

Kanna Chargal, Mawali

District Jammu