Lack of facilities in J&K fails to deter swimmer Ananya from setting goal to get Olympic gold

Malu Sharma

JAMMU: For 12-year old Ananya Puri life is pretty smooth as she is pursuing her passion. The class 7th student of Heritage School emerged champion in the inter-school and inter-district swimming championship.

“It all started for me when I was 7 years old. My mother noticed my passion and supported me in achieving my dream,” said Ananya while talking to STATE TIMES.

Ananya, who learnt swimming at a very young age, never found the waters a cause of concern. “I never find it difficult to swim, moreover it was a welcoming sight for me whenever I saw a pool, I feel its inviting me to come and swim,” said Ananya.

What began as a sudden interest soon got transformed into a passion. For this confident swimmer, it was just the beginning of a journey filled with laurels. She bagged Gold in every competition she participated. She made her School and family proud by winning Gold medals in Inter-School and Inter-district swimming competitions.

As reward and medals grew, so did her urge to perform in the bigger stages. She decided to switch to professional training, keeping an eye on Olympics. “My ultimate aim as of now is to represent the country in Olympics and win a gold,” said Ananya. Due to non-availability of all weather pool and coaches here, Ananya decided to shift to Bengaluru for professional training.

Talking about her academics, she said, “I take academics seriously and I am preparing for my exams. My school and family are very supportive. I practice 6 hours a day and study afterwards,” said Ananya.

Ananya resented that there is lack of facilities in our state as far as swimming is concerned. There are no all weather swimming pools due to which one can find it difficult to practice, she said and appealed to the concerned department and Sports Council to provide better facilities to players here so that they can practice and bring laurels making state and their parents proud.