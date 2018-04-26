Lachipura Club wins opening tie of Sant Gurbaksh Singh Hockey

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lachipura Hockey Club Kathua won the opening tie of the fifth edition of Sant Gurbaksh Singh Danna Memorial Hockey Tournament played at KK Hakku Stadium, here on Wednesday.

In the inaugural match, Lachipora Club registered a big 5-0 win against Behram Shah Hockey Club Anantnag.

Earlier, the tournament was declared opened by Sant Tejwant Singh Dera Mukhi Sant Pura Danna Nanak Nagar, Jammu.

Today’s match was officiated by Sumit Paul Singh, Sunil Kalsotra, Amarjeet Singh and Suhail Azeem.

The match was held under the supervision of Dalbir Mehta, Tournament Director (Sports Council).

T.S Wazir, Chairman State Gurdwara Parbandhak Board Jammu and Virender Singh Sonu, Vice President PDP (Youth) were the Guests of Honour on the occasion.

Others present were Zorawar Singh Jamwal (General Secretary Press Club Jammu), Balvinder Singh RTI activist, Romal Singh, M.S Reen, Janak Singh, Waryam Singh, Manmohan Singh, Swarn Singh, Ravinder Singh Bitta, Balwant Singh and Harjinder Singh Babloo.

Khalsa Club to meet Hiranagar Hockey Club, Srinagar Young Star to face Hockey Club Simbal Camp and Baramulla Hockey Club to clash with Naar Singh Hockey Club Samba tomorrow.