Labourer killed in landslide in Ramban

STATE TIMES NEWS Banihal/Jammu: A 43-year-old labourer was killed and another injured on Thursday in a landslide in Ramban district, police said. They came under the debris near Gandhri. Mohammad Ashraf was killed while Mushtaq Ahmad injured, a police official said.
He said the injured was shifted to a hospital here.
In another incident on Thursday, three persons were injured when a house collapsed in Talab Tillo area of Jammu.
The house collapsed during some renovation work, trapping the three.
They were taken to a hospital where the condition of one of the injured was stated to be serious.
