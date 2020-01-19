Labourer injured of fall

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A labourer got injured after he fell from an under
construction building in Bahu Fort area on Saturday.
As per the details, Amit Kumar, resident of Chhattisgarh, presently
staying at Bahu Fort fell from a under
construction building and got injured. He was shifted to hospital where he is
under treatment.
