Labourer injured in industry premises

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: A labourer got injured in the premises of Sarswati Plasto Factory lane No 2 Bari Brahmana in district Samba.

The injured has been identified as Amit Kumar son of Rajveer Singh resident of Hasanpur Utter Pradesh at present in Bari Brahmana.

According to a report, the incident happened today evening at around 6:30. When he was working in Sarswati Plasto Factory Bari Brahmana, suddenly he lost his hand grip in running machine, as a result his arms and fingers were totally crushed. He was shifted to ESIC Hospital with the help of industry management, from where doctors referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu.