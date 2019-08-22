Labour Ministry plans to set up office in J&K: Gangwar

Agency

Hyderabad: The Union Labour Ministry plans to set up its office in Jammu-Kashmir to serve Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Ladakh regions, Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, the Union minister said it was not there earlier in Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Ladakh.

“Now, we will open our office there,” he said.

The minister said he sought the cooperation of Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, who was sitting next to him, in the effort.

Gangwar was asked about the meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of Employees Provident Fund held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

“(It was a) regular meeting. It is called CBT board.

It has a normal agenda. There would be no specific agenda,” he said.

He also said the meeting was attended by representatives of employees, employers and state governments.