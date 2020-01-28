Labour Department organises awareness camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Labour Department today organized an awareness camp on labour laws at Durga Bhawan, Katra. Deputy Labour Commissioner Jammu Kanta Devi Rakwal was the chief guest whereas Assistant Labour Commissioner, Reasi Mr. Pradyot Gupta was the guest of honour on the occasion. A.D Employment R.K Raina, Member Child Welfare Committee Reasi Jipsy Badyal, Coordinator Childline Reasi Monika, Former Bar President Reasi Advocate M.S Mir, General Secretary Press Club Katra Arun Sharma and President Mazdoor Dastkar Union, Katra Jugal Kishore and a large number of workers from un-organized sector participated in the camp.

Deputy Labour Commissioner distributed registration cards among construction workers under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana (PMSYM) and Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (BOCWWB) Scheme. An amount of 1, 55,500 was disbursed among registered construction workers under the component education assistance and on-spot registrations were made under BOCWWB scheme. Workers were also given credit cards under “Muhafiz” scheme.

One award under Employees Compensation Act, 1923 worth Rs 6 lakh and another award worth Rs 4.50 lakh under Payment of Wages Act, 1936 were also announced on the occasion.

Deputy Labour Commissioner threw light on the objective of organizing such camps by the labour department. She said that the department is duty bound to provide social security in the shape of financial assistance to the poor labourers. She also interacted with the labourers and gave on-spot directions to the officers to providing hassle free services to them.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Reasi appraised the gathering about different welfare schemes of the labour department. Deputy Labour Commissioner also released a magazine “Reasi Updates” and pamphlets pertaining to BOCWWB. Some stationery items in co-ordination with Childline and Child Welfare Committee, Reasi were also distributed among poor children of labourers.