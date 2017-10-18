Laboratory technicians extend support to JKMEF’s protest call

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Jammu Kashmir Laboratory Technician Employees Association (JKLTEA) on Wednesday extended their support to October 24 protest call of Jammu Kashmir Medical Employees Federation (JKMEF) to awake the government from deep slumber and fulfill demands of medical fraternity.
Addressing a press conference, Ch. Aslam Bhai President JKLTEA appealed to the State Government to redress the long pending issues of Laboratory Technicians in particular and health employees in general.
General Secretary, Atul Nagar also highlighted the demands of the association and urged to the authority to fulfill the same at the earliest.
They demanded clearance of pending DPC, risk allowances for laboratory technicians, creation of additional posts, amendment of SRO-20, etc.
Aslam urged to all laboratory technicians working in the region to support the protest call.
Others present in the press conference were Anwar Hussain, Naveen Sharma, Ashok Kumar, Pardeep Bhagat, Sanjit Singh, Sunil Kumar, Alka Sharma and Pawan Kumar.
