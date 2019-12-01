Labh Singh elected President Bus Service Union

State Times News R S PURA: Labh Singh Kaka has been elected as President of RS Pura Bus Service Union. The general election for the post of president of the Bus Union was held at under the Chairmanship of T S Wazir, Chairman All J&K Transport Welfare Association, J&K. Tehsildar RS Pura, Mohd Riyaj Singh and SHO R S Pura supervised the election process. Out of the total 183 votes, 181 were polled. Labh Singh bagged 98 votes while his rival secured 83 vote and was declared as the winner by the Tehsildar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I’ve had most number of obituaries written for my career: Vivek Oberoi
Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn reunite for ‘Golmaal FIVE’
‘Black Widow’ to release in India April 30
Karan, Zoya, Dibakar and Anurag’s ‘Ghost Stories’ to debut on Netflix on Jan 1, 2020
Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar to reunite for comedy
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper