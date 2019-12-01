Labh Singh elected President Bus Service Union

State Times News

R S PURA: Labh Singh Kaka has been elected as President of RS Pura Bus Service Union.

The general election for the post of president of the Bus Union was held at under the Chairmanship of T S Wazir, Chairman All J&K Transport Welfare Association, J&K. Tehsildar RS Pura, Mohd Riyaj Singh and SHO R S Pura supervised the election process.

Out of the total 183 votes, 181 were polled. Labh Singh bagged 98 votes while his rival secured 83 vote and was declared as the winner by the Tehsildar.