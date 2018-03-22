LA panel directs for technical probe into Ganpat Bridge works

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly committee on Wednesday directed the PWD to constitute a technical panel to probe the process of allotment of construction works for the Ganpat bridge in Doda district.

The directions were issued by the Committee on Public Undertakings (PUC).

The committee noted that works for the bridge’s construction were allotted without inviting any tender in 2010-11.

The payment of unsecured interest free mobilisation advance to the contractor resulted in an undue favour to the contractor and interest loss of Rs 1.64 crore, it said.

The government cancelled the allotment in 2014, the panel stated.

The committee met under the chairmanship of BJP MLA Sat Paul Sharma.

It examined the CAG’s audit paragraphs pertaining to the Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) besides reviewing the overall working of the corporation.

The committee directed public works department (PWD) official to look into loopholes, if any, in the process for allotment of work related to the construction of the bridge at Ganpat in Doda district.

It has also asked the department to submit its report to the chief secretary by June 15.

The committee held discussions on the CAG’s audit for 2010-11 regarding allotment of work without inviting tenders and payment of unsecured interest free mobilisation advance to the contractor and for 2015-16 regarding incurring of expenditure in excess of approved estimates.

The chairman directed authorities to ensure local legislators are kept in the loop on various developmental projects.

Commissioner Secretary, PWD, Sanjeev Verma, and Managing Director, JKPCC, Vikar Mustafa Shanthu, briefed the committee about actions taken by the department on the observations made by the CAG.