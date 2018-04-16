KXIP escapes with four-run win after Dhoni special

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

Mohali: A grimacing M S Dhoni pulled off a near impossible win for Chennai Super Kings before Kings XI Punjab scraped through with a dramatic four-run victory in the Indian Premier League here tonight.

Dhoni, battling back pain, took the match into the last over with a blistering 79 off 44 balls. However, his valiant effort did not prove to be enough as CSK ended at 193 for five in response to KXIP’s 197 for seven at the PCA Stadium.

The Super Kings needed as many as 76 off the last 30 balls and Dhoni got his team almost over the line with an innings comprising six fours and five sixes.

Brief scores: KXIP 197/7 in 20 overs (Gayle 63, Rahl 37; Tahir 2/34). CSK 193/5 in 20 overs (Dhoni 79 not out; Tye 2/47).