KWFF; Kashmiri films enthrall audience

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Two Kashmiri films screened on the sixth-day of Kashmir World Film Festival (KWFF) on Monday at Tagore Hall here attracted the wider audience.

The films include Shafqut Habib Hafiz’s Kashmir in Search of Kashmiriyat and Ashvin Kumar’s Inshallah Football. The other films that were screened during the day include Behrouz Ghasemi Kalam’s Melody, Deveika Menon’s Lorii, Zuarijah Mou’s The Fear of Silence, Ashish Sharavani’s The Inner Sphere of the Deprived and Sombhu Mitra and Amit Mitra’s Jagtay Raho.

On the sidelines, Bollywood film director and producer Ashok Kaul also interacted with the students and film buffs talking about the subjects like acting, direction and editing.

“I gave them an overview about all the subjects related to the filmmaking and informed that how things work in the film Industry and why it demands to be more cautious to be there,” said Kaul.

Students and film buffs also expressed their gratitude to the festival team for organizing such kind of festival in the valley. “Screenings of the two local films today here in the festival is really a positive sign. Local filmmakers are getting a space to showcase their talent,” said a faculty member of Amar Singh College Srinagar.

Festival Director Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan said, “After getting a positive response from students, film buffs and general public, we are planning to make this festival a unique one that will be remembered by the generations to come.”