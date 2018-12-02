KWFF; Bollywood flick Parmanu screened at Tagore Hall

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: Bollywood feature film Parmanu-The Story of Pokhran (2018) was screened on the fifth day of Kashmir World Film Festival (KWFF) on Sunday at Tagore Hall here. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars John Abraham and Diana Penty in the lead roles. The other films that were screened during the day include Fahad Shah’s Rubai, Vikrant Badarkhe’s The Drainage, Pranav Krishna’s The Wall, Satyanshu Singh and Devanshu Singh’s Tamaash, Danish Iqbal’s Sadho and Tauquir Ahmed’s Haldaa. Award winning Indian film, television and theatre actor Nagesh Bhonsle also interacted with the students and film buffs on the sidelines of the festival and talked about the basics of the acting. “We did some practical stuff and I found the students are dedicated and talent as well. I believe that they need a platform to showcase their talent,” Bhonsle said. Students and film buffs also expressed their gratitude to the festival team for organizing such kind of festival in the valley. “First of all, we hardly get to see such films on YouTube and here our own films get screened on a big screen that is watched by so many people and then you have a healthy criticism,” said a group of students who attended the festival. Festival Director Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan said: “I am happy that the students are turning up for the workshop and the festival despite the chilly weather outside. I believe that they are passionate and are keen to learn more about this field”.