KVKs organise live webcasting of PM’s speech at Global Potato Conclave

POONCH: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Poonch of SKUAST-Jammu on Tuesday organised live telecast of Prime Minster Narindera Modi at Global Potato Conclave from Gandhinagar, Gujarat at KVK Conference Hall in which more than 80 farmers and officers participated.

The Conclave was organised by the Indian Potato Association (IPA) in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, and ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute, Shimla and International Potato Center (CIP), Lima, Peru.

Dr Ajay Gupta, Sr. Scientist and Head, KVK, Poonch, while addressing the farmers on global potato conclave, discussed the KVK schemes and activities. He highlighted the benefits of soil health card and PM Fasal Bima Yojina to increase the crop production and secure it from natural calamities. A kissan Ghoshti was organized at the end of the programme in which the scientists of KVK and officers from Line Department replied to various queries of the farmers. Dr. Muzafar Mir, Scientist, fruit Science, discussed the horticulture activities on the occasion and presented the vote of thanks.