KVKs organise fertilizers application awareness programmes

POONCH: Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Poonch, SKUAST-Jammu conducted fertilizers application awareness programme at KVK campus. Dr. Muzafar Mir Scientist (Fruit science) apprised farmers about the benefits of balanced dose of fertilizers in fruit crops.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ajay Gupta I/c. Sr. Scientist & Head informed the farmers about the role of macro and micro nutrients in the plant growth. He also gave a detailed lecture regarding judicious use of fertilizers in the crops keeping in mind sustainability and health of the soil.

Dr. Sudhir Jamwal, Programme Assistant (Horticulture) apprised the farmers about the detrimental effects of chemical fertilizers on soil health, human health and environment and stressed the need for adopting an integrated approach to supply all the essential nutrients to the plants without harming soil and environment. He also discussed the methods of compost making. Anshu Banotra AEA, Department of Agriculture Poonch, apprised the farmers regarding central and state sponsored schemes.

REASI: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Reasi of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technologies of Jammu (SKUAST-J) with the co-ordination of Department of Agriculture, Reasi also organized an awareness programme on fertilizers application at Chamada village in Reasi distt. which was attended by more than 100 farmers/farmer women/ rural youths of the area.

Deputy Director, Agriculture Management Agency (ATMA), Romesh Khosa was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Scientist and Head of KVK, Reasi, Dr.Banarsi Lal, Dr. Sanjay Kaushal, Dr.Suja Nabi Qureshi spoke on the occasion. The programme was also attended by Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO), Vikas Sharma, Agriculture Extension Officer, Vijay Sharma, Agriculture Extension Officer, Rakesh Sharma, Agriculture Extension Officer, Karan Dev Singh, Agriculture Extension Officer, Sanjay Puri, Agriculture Extension Officer, Vipin Raina, Agriculture Extension Officer, Ashotosh Sharma, Capt. Jagdish Singh and others. The programme was co-ordinated by Omkar Singh Choudhary, Chief Agriculture Officer, Reasi. Rakesh Sharma anchored the programme and gave valuable suggestions to the farmers. The programme was assisted by Jagdish Kumar and Manohar Lal.

KATHUA: Krishi Vigyan Kendra Kathua under the administrative control of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Jammu and guidance of Dr. K.S Risam Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu today organized Mega Program on “Fertilizer Application Awareness” in the premises of the KVK in collaboration with National Fertilizers Limited, Jammu and Department of Agriculture, Kathua. The live webcast of the event was organized by KVK, Kathua in which more than 100 farmers, officers from NFL along with officers from line department participated.

Dr Anamika Jamwal, Scientist (Plant Protection) KVK Kathua, Dr. Vishal Mahajan, Incharge Head, KVK Kathua, Chief Agriculture Officer, Arun Gupta, District Agriculture officer Extension, Sanjeev Rai, Dr. Berjesh Ajrawat, Scientist (Ag. Extension), Chanchal Kirad, Area Manager (Marketing), National Fertilizers Limited, Dr. Vijay Kumar Sharma, Scientist (Animal Sciences) spoke on the occasion.

Progressive Farmers of Kathua district Dhunda Singh, Rajkarni Devi, Vijay Singh, Sahil Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar, Sumit Kapila and Pardeep Kumar were also present.