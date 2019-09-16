KVK Samba organises workshop on NADCP

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Samba under the administrative control of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Jammu (SKUAST-J) organised a workshop on NADCP for FMD and Brucellosis and National Artificial Insemination Programme in Samba district under the aegis of Directorate of Extension, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu. More than 50 farmers actively attend the programme. The programme was organised under the direction of Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India. The National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for FMD & Brucellosis and National Artificial Insemination Programme. On this occasion various domestic animals which includes buffaloes, cattles etc were vaccinated and treated on the spot

Dr. Vinod Gupta, Sr. Scientist & Head spoke in details about the NADCP and the role of KVK and animal husbandry department in Samba district. Dr. B.S. Jamwal, Chief Scientist, PRSS Samba discussed about the use of waste bio mass of pulses for Animal Food Supplement. Dr. Suraj A. Amrutkar, Scientist, Animal Science, KVK Samba spoke in detail about the Artificial Insemination Programme for production of quality animals.

Dr. Ravi Singh Manhas, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Samba spoke in detail about the Role of vaccination in animal disease control and various Centrally Sponsored Scheme for the benefit of the Samba farmers under Animal Husbandry Department.

Initially the programme was started with the welcome address by Dr. Sanjay Khajuria. Om Parkash Sharma a leading social activist laid thrust on promotion of organic farming through the animal husbandry as well as with KVK Samba in the district. Kishore Kumar from Department of Agriculture, Samba spoke about the Pardhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and Pardhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana.

On this occasion, Shalini Khajuira, Dr. Amit Mahajan, actively participated to make the event successful. r. Neerja Sharma extended vote of thanks and also spoke about the role of underutilized fruit plants in Animal Nutrition.