KVK Samba conducts programme on Mango production technology

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Samba under the administrative control of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu today conducted one day in-service training progamme on Mango production technology with Special emphasis on its production problem, for the officers of Horticulture Department, Samba.

The programme was attended by Development officers and technicians of Horticulture Department of District Samba. Dr. Vinod Gupta, Sr. Scientist & Head started the programme with the introductory remarks in which he welcomed all the participants and throw light on the importance of this training programme.

The training was conducted keeping in view the production problems faced by the mango growers of Samba District. Dr. Vikas Tandon, Chief Scientist Pomology, School of Biotechnology was the chief resource person. He threw light on the importance of Mango in Kandi as well as irrigated belt of Samba district along with its new production technologies which will be helpful to increase the production as well as economic condition of the farmers. Dr Neerja Sharma Scientist Horticulture and coordinator of the programme discussed in detail about the important issues like Mango malformation, Fruit drop, Alternate bearing, major physiological disorders of mango as well as diseases and insects which poses the hindrance in the production and quality parameters of Mango. Various problems of field functionaries regarding fruit crops were sorted out during discussion programme. Dr. Sanjay Khajuria stressed upon intercropping in non bearing orchards for getting extra revenue. Dr. A.K. Sinha laid emphasis on the modern mechanization in order to save time and cost of cultivation. The experts of KVK Samba, laid thrust on more collaboration regarding the production of quality planting material of fruit plants for the welfare of farming community. At the end of programme, the formal vote of thanks was presented by Dr Amit Mahajan. S. Tajinder Singh and S. Pawan Deep gave an active support to make the programme more successful.