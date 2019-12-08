KVK Reasi showcases farm technologies in Kisan Mela- cum-Fruit Show

State Times News

UDHAMPUR: Krishi Vigyan Kendra(KVK), Reasi of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu(SKUAST-J) showcased the latest farm technologies in the Kisan Mela -cum- Fruit Show held at Latti in Udhampur district.

The district level event was organised by the Deptt. of Horticulture, Udhampur and attended by a number of farmers of the district. KVK,Reasi put up stall in the exhibition and showcased various agricultural technologies with special focus on organic horticulture, latest varieties of cereals, pulses, oilseeds and value added products.KVK publications on organic agriculture, value addition in fruits and vegetables, success stories etc. were also displayed in the stall for the farming community. Scientist &Head of KVK, Reasi while speaking in the occasion urged the farmers to adopt the latest farm technologies so that their crops production can be enhanced and thus they can raise their socio-economic status. He said that KVK can help them to upgrade their agricultural knowledge by imparting trainings and demonstrating latest farm technologies. He stressed on organic farming and added that by growing organic crops they can generate more income and employment.

Dr. Suja Nabi Qureshi scientist discussed on temperate horticulture and elaborated various precautions and activities that need to be taken by the orchardists. He also elaborated the possible disease attack on the horticultural crops and remedial measures. Farmers of the area took keen interest in the technologies showcased by the KVK and they raised various quarries which were answered satisfactorily by the KVK scientists.ADC Udhampur and Chief Horticulture Officer, Udhampur appreciated the KVK,Reasi efforts for showcasing the technologies to the farmers. The arrangement of stall was assisted by Manohar Lal and Md.Iqbal.