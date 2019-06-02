KVK Reasi scientist conferred ‘Young Scientist Award’

STATE TIMES NEWS REASI: Dr. Banarsi Lal, Incharge Senior Scientist-cum-Head, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Reasi of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-J) has been conferred with the ‘Young Scientist Award’ by the Society for Agricultural Innovations and Development (SAID), Ranchi during the International Conference on Food Security through Agriculture & Allied Sciences (FAAS-2019) held on 27-29 May, 2019 at Tribhuvan University, Kathamnandu, Nepal. The prestigious award was conferred to Dr. Banarsi for his meritorious achievements and endeavours for the welfare of the farming communities.
