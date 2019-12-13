KVK Reasi organises training programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Krishi Vigyan Kendra(KVK), Reasi of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Jammu(SKUAST-J) organised farmers training programme on Agri-Entrepreneurship development here at remote village Matlote in Thuroo block of Reasi district.

The programme was actively attended by a large number of tribal farmers/women farmers/rural youths of the area. The programme was organised under the guidance and supervision of Director Extension and Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-J, Dr.K S Risam.

Dr. Banarsi Lal, Scientist & Head of KVK, Reasi spoke on agri-entrepreneurship and said the farmers that they should adopt the latest agricultural technologies so that their income and employment can be enhanced. He guided the farmers on scientific cultivation of cereals, pulses, oilseeds, fruits, vegetables, marigold, mushroom, beekeeping, aromatic and medicinal plants etc.

Dr.Suja Nabi Qureshi spoke on commercial horticulture. He emphasised on the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants like lemongrass, Vetiver, Palmarosa, Phalsa etc. as the area is infested with the monkey menace and these medicinal plants are not affected by the monkeys. He further gave technical guidelines on floriculture specially marigold cultivation, vegetables and fruit processing etc. In this training programme many quarries were raised by the farmers which KVK scientist answered in a very satisfactorily way. The programme was assisted by Mohd.Iqbal.