KVK Reasi organises training programme on SHGs

REASI: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Reasi under the administrative control of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu organised training programme on “Self Help Groups (SHGs) and Women Empowerment” here at Malad village in Pouni block of Reasi district which was attended by the number of female rural youths of the area.

The programme was organised under the guidance of Director Extension of SKUAST-J, Dr K S Risam. Dr. Banarsi Lal, Scientist and Head of KVK, Reasi elaborated the methods of formation and management of Self Help Groups (SHGs). He also gave a detail view of benefits and principles of SHGs. He added that SHGs have immense scope in hilly areas and they can play a significant role in eradication of poverty from these areas.

The programme was also attended by an awardee women farmer Bimla Devi who also shared her experiences on value addition in fruits and vegetables with the participants. The programme was assisted by Manohar Lal and concluded by Dr. Banarsi Lal, Scientist & Head of KVK, Reasi with the formal vote of thanks.

KVK, Reasi resource persons guiding the female rural youths on Self Help Groups (SHGs) formation and women empowerment at Malad, Pouni in Reasi distt. of J&K

A resource person guiding the participants on micro-entrepreneurships in rural areas