KVK Reasi observes World Soil Day

REASI: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Reasi under the administrative control of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Jammu (SKUAST-J) observed World Soil Day on Thursday at Kandyar village in Reasi district which was attended by a large number of farmers of the village.

The programme was organised under the guidance and supervision of Director Extension and Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-J, Dr.KS Risam. The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Banarsi Lal, Scientist &Head of KVK, Reasi with the warm welcome of the farmers. During the inaugural session he spoke on the importance of soil health and said that every year 5th of December is celebrated as the World Soil Health Day to promote the significance of healthy soil for food security, healthy ecosystem and human well-being. He educated the farmers that the Soil Health Card Scheme is a national movement across the country and under this scheme the soil samples are taken by the experts from the farmer’s field and tested in a soil testing laboratory. He added that soil health card scheme can play a significant role in doubling the farmers income.

Dr. Sanjay Kaushal, scientist elaborated the technique of soil sampling and demonstrated the technique for the collection of soil sampling. He narrated that with the indiscriminate use of chemicals the soil health has been deteriorated and there is dire need to use the soil health management practices. During the programme various quarries were raised by the farmers which the KVK scientists answered in a scientific way.