KVK Reasi holds Swachhta Hi Sewa Campaign

REASI: In continuation of national sanitation campaign Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Reasi of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Jammu (SKUAST-J) conducted Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign on Saturday at KVK, Reasi campus.

The campaign on cleanness drive was organised under the guidance of Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-J, Dr.KS Risam. The major objective of the Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign is to spread the message of cleanliness derive to every nook and corner of the country and involve more and more people in this national campaign so that the country can be seen as neat and clean.

The cleanness derive was organised under the supervision of Scientist & Head of KVK, Reasi, Dr. Banarsi Lal at KVK campus. All the employees of the KVK and local people actively participated in the campaign. Dr.Banarsi said that Swachhta Hi Sewa is a flagship programme of the Government of India to clean the vicinities so that the national drive of clean India can be made successful.