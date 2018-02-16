KVK Poonch flags off farmers for Kissan Mela

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

POONCH: Krishi Vigyan Kendra Poonch of SKUAST-Jammu under the patronage of Directorate of Extension, flag off the farmers for participation in the two days Kissan Mella, organized by Sher-e-Kashmir University of agricultural Science of Technology of Jammu, Chatha, on 16 & 17 January, 2018.

Dr Ajay Gupta, sr. Scientist & Head, KVK, flag off, 50 farmers from Schedule Tribe as well as general category participated in the annual Kissan Mella.

The main attractions of the Mela will be agriculture and allied science exhibitions, livestock shows, different competitions and Kisan Goshthi. The input agencies will display their products such as seed, fertilizers, tractors, agriculture implements, chemicals, pesticides, animal feeds, bio-fertilizers, vermin-compost, mineral mixture and veterinary medicare supplies for knowledge and sale. The aim of the tour is to aware the farmers with latest technologies developed by the university and the innovative farmers of the country itself. During the two days kissan Mella the farmers were being interacted with the innovative farmers of the state to encourage them for adopting the latest agricultural technologies in (Sheep farming, Poultry farming, Fisheries, Horticulture, sericulture, etc.).

The farmers of the Poonch are very keen to implement the farming technologies they are being shown during two days of kisan mella at their respective fields. The farmers will be awarded cash prize, plaques and citations for excelling in agriculture and allied activities.

Farmers, applauded the efforts made by the KVK Poonch for arrangement of transport facilities to & fro and boarding and loading facilities in a very amusing manner and thanked SKUAST-Jammu, Directorate of Extension and KVK, Poonch for organizing Kisan Mella.