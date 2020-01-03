KVK organises vocational training programme on commercial floriculture

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Reasi under the administrative control of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Jammu organised vocational training programme on “Entrepreneurship Development in Floriculture” on Friday at Kanjali village in Reasi district which was attended by a large number of farmers of the village.

The major objective of the programme was to boost the floriculture industry in the hilly district Reasi of J&K and to provide technical assistance to the farmers for better results in the floriculture sector. The programme was organised under the guidance of Director Extension and Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-J, Dr.KS Risam.

While addressing the farmers Dr.Banarsi Lal, Scientist & Head of KVK, Reasi said that floriculture is gaining momentum in the district and is proving a good mean of earning profit.

In his speech he urged the farmers to take up commercial floriculture as an enterprise which can enable them to earn 4-5 times more profit as compared to other crops.

He said the farmers to avail the opportunities in this sector. He gave a detail view of the scientific cultivation of marigold and gladiolus and acquainted the farmers with commercial cultivation of cut flowers, nursery raising techniques, seed production techniques, post- harvest management and value addition.

During this programme an awardee floriculturist, Shail Singh was also present who shared his experiences with the other farmers.

The programme was assisted by Manohar Lal and Dr.Banarsi Lal, Scientist and Head of KVK, Reasi proposed the vote of thanks.