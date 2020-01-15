KVK organises vocational training on tie, dye

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Samba under the aegis of Directorate of Extension, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technologies, Jammu organised three days vocational training programme on Tie and Dye from January 9 to 11, 2020. The programme was conducted under the direction of Dr. K. S. Risam, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu. The programme was attended by thirty farm women of village Raika Labana, with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The programme was started with the introduction of Krishi Vigyan Kendra by Dr. Vinod Gupta, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK, Samba. He discussed the mandate about the Krishi Vigyan Kendra and the importance of this vocational training programme. He put the thrust that how the farm women can earn the money by doing such type of work at their home. Dr. Neelima Gupta, Assistant Professor, (Home Science), GCW Gandhi Nagar was the resource person for three days vocational training programme. During the programme, she imparted the various techniques of tie and dye to the farm women and school dropout girls. She also demonstrated various patterns of tie and die with different colour combinations.

The programme was attended by Dr. Sanjay Khajuria, Dr. Abhay Kumar Sinha, Dr. Suraj Amrutkar. Vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Shalini Khajuria.