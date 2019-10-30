KVK organises training programme on marketing intelligence system

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: SKUAST-Jammu organised an in-service training programme for field functionaries of Agricultural Department under overall guidance of Dr KS Risam, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-J. Dr. Rakesh Sharma Sr. Scientist & Head, KVK Jammu formally welcomed the participants and gave an overview of market intelligence system. Dr. Sudhakar Dwivedi Assoc Professor Division of Agricultural Economics and ABM FoA, Chatha spoke about market led Extesnion: the need of present era.

Dr. Anil Bhat Asstt. . Prof. Division of Agricultural Economics and ABM FoA, Chatha explained the marketing information system for efficient agricultural marketing and Dr. Pawan Sharma Scientist KVK Kathua delivered lecture on Agricultural marketing under World Trade Organization. Dr. Puneet Choudhury Sr. Scientist Agroforestry conducted the proceeding of the training programme while Dr.Prem Kumar, Scientist Fisheries presented formal vote of thanks. Dr.Ravneeet Kour Scientist Horticulture, Dr SheetalBadyal, Scientist, H. Sc., S. Satbir Singh and Poonam Abrol, helped in organising the training programme.